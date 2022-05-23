SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Snack trays that include Jif peanut products have been recalled at Price Chopper/Market 32 stores.

This voluntary manufacturer recall applies to Country Fresh 4.1-ounce Market 32 Apples, Cheese and Pretzels with Peanut Butter Tray, with UPC 41735 04810 and expiration dates of May 14, 2021, through June 4, 2022.

In a press release, Price Chopper/Market 32 said that the manufacturer recalled this product due to the possible salmonella contamination in the peanut butter ingredient, which was manufactured by Jif.

This is following the nationwide recall of numerous Jif peanut butter products by the Food and Drug Administration.

Although many of the customers who purchased this item have already been contacted by Price Chopper/Market 32, customers who purchased the affected products can return them to their local store for a full refund.

For more information, visit the Jif website, or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667.