SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the war between Ukraine and Russia has already exceeded one month, more major companies are launching programs to support Ukrainian citizens.

On March 27, Price Chopper/Market 32 launched a World Central Kitchen fundraising program for Ukraine.

According to Price Chopper, for five weeks, the supermarket chain will raise money to support World Central Kitchen’s food relief efforts to serve hot, nourishing meals in cities across Ukraine and at borders crossing with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Moldova.

World Central Kitchen is a non-profit organization that is first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises, while working to build resilient food systems with locally-led solutions.

For the fundraising effort, cashiers in its 130 stores will prompt customers to round up their transactions to the nearest dollar. Price Chopper/Market 32 will match all donations up to $25,000.

“As millions of Ukrainians flee their homes and country to escape the devastation, they face a daunting, uncharted journey. Many are traveling for days without food. In response, World Central Kitchen is providing hot, nourishing meals to those seeking refuge in major points of entry across Eastern Europe,” Price Chopper/Market 32 Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Services Mona Golub said in a press release.

“As a company whose higher purpose has always been to help people feed and care for themselves and their families, we want to help Chef Jose Andres and his team get food to these people,” Golub added.