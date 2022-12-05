ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Price Chopper/Market 32 has completed its month-long initiative for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief program, according to a press release from Price Chopper/Market 32.

The supermarket chain partnered with the American Red Cross throughout the month of September, asking customers to round up to the nearest dollar. Price Chopper/Market 32 contributed $10,000, bringing the total raised to $67,796.24.

“At Price Chopper/Market 32, we are pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort to help the American Red Cross to assist those affected by disasters big and small, in our community and across the country,” Mona Golub said, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and customer service. “We’re proud to join our customers and teammates who continually step up to support their neighbors and friends.”

“Every eight minutes someone needs the Red Cross. We don’t know who will need our help today, or where we will need to go tomorrow. Price Chopper/Market 32 support ensures we can be there 24/7 bringing hope and healing where it’s needed most. We are so grateful for their friendship and the support of their customers” Kevin Coffey said, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern New York Region.

The American Red Cross mobilizes volunteers and donors to help prevent and stop human suffering during emergencies. The American Red Cross responds to almost 64,000 disasters per year and volunteers make up 95% of the disaster relief workers.