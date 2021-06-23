Primary election 2021: Lewis County releases unofficial results

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2021 primary election concluded across the North Country at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Shortly after, the Lewis County Board of Elections released unofficial, preliminary results.
The Primary Election in Lewis County included running’s for town supervisors, town councils, county legislators, town clerks and highway superintendents.
All unofficial results are listed below:
Supervisor for Denmark- Republican (Vote for 1)
|Ballots
|168
|Undervotes
|0
|Overvotes
|0
|Doublevotes
|0
|James Der (REP)
|63
|37.50%
|Scott Doyle (REP)
|105
|62.50%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|168
|100.00%
Greig Town Council- Republican (Vote for 2)
|Ballots
|47
|Undervotes
|19
|Overvotes
|0
|Doublevotes
|0
|Robert A. Johnson (REP)
|37
|49.33%
|Melissa Bailey (REP)
|25
|33.33%
|David VandeWater (REP)
|13
|17.33%
|Total
|75
|100.00%
Denmark Town Council- Republican (Vote for 2)
|Ballots
|168
|Undervotes
|15
|Overvotes
|0
|Doublevotes
|0
|Scott Simmons (REP)
|60
|18.69%
|Keith Lee (REP)
|36
|11.21%
|Darlene Rowsam (REP)
|111
|34.58%
|Peter Jones (REP)
|114
|35.51%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|321
|100.00%
Diana Town Council- Republican (Vote for 2)
|Ballots
|73
|Undervotes
|10
|Overvotes
|0
|Doublevotes
|0
|Zachary Smith (REP)
|59
|43.38%
|Kelly Ritz (REP)
|18
|13.24%
|Allen Bango II (REP)
|59
|43.38%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|136
|100.00%
Watson Town Council- Republican (Vote for 1)
|Ballots
|72
|Undervotes
|14
|Overvotes
|2
|Doublevotes
|0
|Vicki Roy (REP)
|49
|38.28%
|Jeffrey Hoch (REP)
|47
|36.72%
|Franklin Merry (REP)
|31
|24.22%
|Write-in
|1
|0.76%
|Total
|128
|100.00%
Denmark Highway Superintendent- Republican (Vote for 1)
|Ballots
|168
|Undervotes
|0
|Overvotes
|0
|Doublevotes
|0
|Dennis J. Mahoney (REP)
|73
|43.45%
|Patrick Mahar (REP)
|95
|56.55%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|168
|100.00%
West Turin Town Clerk- Republican (Vote for 1)
|Ballots
|75
|Undervotes
|0
|Overvotes
|0
|Doublevotes
|0
|Mary Wilson (REP)
|24
|32.00%
|Bethany Schindler (REP)
|51
|68.00%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|75
|100.00%
County Legislators 5 for Legislator 5- Republican (Vote for 1)
|Ballots
|74
|Undervotes
|0
|Overvotes
|0
|Doublevotes
|0
|Richard A. Chartrand (REP)
|54
|72.97%
|Erik Griffin (REP)
|18
|24.32%
|Write-in
|2
|2.70%
|Total
|74
|100.00%
County Legislators 7 for Legislator 7- Republican (Vote for 1)
|Ballots
|151
|Undervotes
|0
|Overvotes
|0
|Doublevotes
|0
|Joshua Leviker (REP)
|83
|54.97%
|Greg Kulzer (REP)
|68
|45.03%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|151
|100.00%
County Legislators 7 for Legislator 7- Conservative (Vote for 1)
|Ballots
|5
|Undervotes
|0
|Overvotes
|0
|Doublevotes
|0
|Joshua Leviker (REP)
|4
|80.00%
|Greg Kulzer (REP)
|1
|20.00%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|151
|100.00%
County Legislators 10 for Legislator 10- Republican (Vote for 1)
|Ballots
|45
|Undervotes
|0
|Overvotes
|0
|Doublevotes
|0
|Jeffrey G. Nellenback (REP)
|31
|68.89%
|Lawrence Hoffart (REP)
|13
|28.89%
|Write-in
|1
|2.22%
|Total
|45
|100.00%
County Legislators 10 for Legislator 10- Conservative (Vote for 1)
|Ballots
|3
|Undervotes
|0
|Overvotes
|0
|Doublevotes
|0
|Jeffrey G. Nellenback (REP)
|1
|33.33%
|Lawrence Hoffart (REP)
|2
|66.67%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|Total
|3
|100.00%