Primary election 2021: Lewis County releases unofficial results

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 2021 primary election concluded across the North Country at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Shortly after, the Lewis County Board of Elections released unofficial, preliminary results.

The Primary Election in Lewis County included running’s for town supervisors, town councils, county legislators, town clerks and highway superintendents.

All unofficial results are listed below:

Supervisor for Denmark- Republican (Vote for 1)

Ballots168
Undervotes0
Overvotes0
Doublevotes0
James Der (REP)6337.50%
Scott Doyle (REP)10562.50%
Write-in00.00%
Total168100.00%

Greig Town Council- Republican (Vote for 2)

Ballots47
Undervotes19
Overvotes0
Doublevotes0
Robert A. Johnson (REP)3749.33%
Melissa Bailey (REP)2533.33%
David VandeWater (REP)1317.33%
Total75100.00%

Denmark Town Council- Republican (Vote for 2)

Ballots168
Undervotes15
Overvotes0
Doublevotes0
Scott Simmons (REP)6018.69%
Keith Lee (REP)3611.21%
Darlene Rowsam (REP)11134.58%
Peter Jones (REP)11435.51%
Write-in00.00%
Total321100.00%

Diana Town Council- Republican (Vote for 2)

Ballots73
Undervotes10
Overvotes0
Doublevotes0
Zachary Smith (REP)5943.38%
Kelly Ritz (REP)1813.24%
Allen Bango II (REP)5943.38%
Write-in00.00%
Total136100.00%

Watson Town Council- Republican (Vote for 1)

Ballots72
Undervotes14
Overvotes2
Doublevotes0
Vicki Roy (REP)4938.28%
Jeffrey Hoch (REP)4736.72%
Franklin Merry (REP)3124.22%
Write-in10.76%
Total128100.00%

Denmark Highway Superintendent- Republican (Vote for 1)

Ballots168
Undervotes0
Overvotes0
Doublevotes0
Dennis J. Mahoney (REP)7343.45%
Patrick Mahar (REP)9556.55%
Write-in00.00%
Total168100.00%

West Turin Town Clerk- Republican (Vote for 1)

Ballots75
Undervotes0
Overvotes0
Doublevotes0
Mary Wilson (REP)2432.00%
Bethany Schindler (REP)5168.00%
Write-in00.00%
Total75100.00%

County Legislators 5 for Legislator 5- Republican (Vote for 1)

Ballots74
Undervotes0
Overvotes0
Doublevotes0
Richard A. Chartrand (REP)5472.97%
Erik Griffin (REP)1824.32%
Write-in22.70%
Total74100.00%

County Legislators 7 for Legislator 7- Republican (Vote for 1)

Ballots151
Undervotes0
Overvotes0
Doublevotes0
Joshua Leviker (REP)8354.97%
Greg Kulzer (REP)6845.03%
Write-in00.00%
Total151100.00%

County Legislators 7 for Legislator 7- Conservative (Vote for 1)

Ballots5
Undervotes0
Overvotes0
Doublevotes0
Joshua Leviker (REP)480.00%
Greg Kulzer (REP)120.00%
Write-in00.00%
Total151100.00%

County Legislators 10 for Legislator 10- Republican (Vote for 1)

Ballots45
Undervotes0
Overvotes0
Doublevotes0
Jeffrey G. Nellenback (REP)3168.89%
Lawrence Hoffart (REP)1328.89%
Write-in12.22%
Total45100.00%

County Legislators 10 for Legislator 10- Conservative (Vote for 1)

Ballots3
Undervotes0
Overvotes0
Doublevotes0
Jeffrey G. Nellenback (REP)133.33%
Lawrence Hoffart (REP)266.67%
Write-in00.00%
Total3100.00%

