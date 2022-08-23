WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two districts, two elections.

August 23 is the Congressional and State Senate Primary Election Day across New York State.

The August primary date was scheduled following redistricting to congressional, senate and assembly districts in New York.

Races that pertain to North Country voters include the Democratic Primary in the 21st Congressional District and the Republican Primary in the 24th District. All residents must vote for the party they are registered in.

Below is a breakdown of the candidates for each race.

Democratic Primary, 21st District

Republican Primary, 24th District

Claudia Tenney

Mario Fratto

George K. Phillips

Successful candidates will then head to the General Election this November. Early voting will be held from October 29 through November 6, with General Election Day being November 8.

Results from both elections will be posted on our local election headquarters page.