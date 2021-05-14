Project Sticker Shock: Local businesses participate in initiative to reduce youth access to alcohol

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — If you have visited any of Akwesasne’s convenience stores lately, you may have noticed stickers attached to products containing alcohol.

The stickers are part of Project Sticker Shock, which is designed to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally and may provide it illegally to minors.

Much of the prevention project involves community members joining together to create a safer and healthier lifestyle for youth. It is a youth-driven initiative geared to help their fellow youth and is aimed at reducing underage drinking and its related problems by reducing youth access to alcohol.

According to a release from the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, some adults do not perceive youth consumption of alcohol as a danger and feel a sense of relief that “it’s only alcohol” and not a “real” drug.

According to a 2019 Prevention Needs Assessment Survey, youth report having a drink of alcohol as early as 12 years old, which is putting themselves at greater risk for alcohol problems later in life.

In a SRMT Alcohol/Chemical Dependency Program (A/CDP) Youth Survey conducted in 2019, teenagers stated they know how to get alcohol. Whether they obtain it from friends, siblings, parents, unlocked liquor cabinets, or licensed alcohol beverage establishments, nearly 79 percent of middle and high school youth say it is easy to get alcohol.

For more information on how you can help prevent underage drinking, contact Saint Regis Mohawk Health Service’s Alcoholism/Chemical Dependency Prevention Program at 518-358-2967.

The A/CDP Prevention Program and the Akwesasne Youth Coalition recognize and thank the following local businesses for their participation in Project Sticker Shock: