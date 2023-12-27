WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The project that would block off the east end of Watertown’s Public Square has been postponed.

In an email announcement, city officials have decided to push back the project to fix the weathervane on the First Baptist Church to another day. That has yet to be determined.

City officials will provide an alternate date when that becomes available.

The work was scheduled to run from 7 a.m. and last until around 4 p.m. Traffic would have affected Black River Boulevard, Mill Street and the eastern part of the square.