FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The U.S. Senate has approved promotions for two leaders stationed at Fort Drum.

On December 5, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer confirmed that the Senate approved 425 of military nominees and promotions.

This round included promotions for the 10th Mountain Division’s Deputy Commander for Support Colonel Matthew Braman and Deputy Commander for Operations Colonel Kendall Clarke, according to Senator Schumer.

Both Colonel Braman and Colonel Clarke will be promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

“Military families in the North Country, at Fort Drum and across the country can breathe a sigh of relief. The Senate has unanimously confirmed hundreds of military nominations, including two in Fort Drum who will now rise to the rank of Brigadier General,” Senator Schumer said in a press release.

These promotions were approved after Alabama Senator Thomas Tuberville ended a months-long hold of nominations over his opposition to a Pentagon abortion policy. This policy remains in place.

Senator Tuberville had been under pressure from members of both sides of the political aisle to end his holds as senators complained about the toll it was taking on service members and their families, and on military readiness.

“If every senator did what Senator Tuberville tried to do and held up military confirmations because of this or that partisan issue, no matter how deeply felt, it would grind the Senate to a complete halt and undermine our military readiness,” Senator Schumer stated in his press release. “Holding up military nominations was an unsuccessful and counterproductive strategy in this instance, and should never ever happen again.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.