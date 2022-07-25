OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents will have the opportunity to purchase city-owned parcels at a property auction in Ogdensburg.

According to the City of Ogdensburg, a surplus of city-owned parcels will be auctioned off at 2 p.m. on August 2 in the Council Chambers at City Hall which is located at 330 Ford Street. All of the parcels will be presented to the City Council for approval on August 8.

The city stated that the goal of the auction is to get properties back into productive use to improve neighborhoods across the community.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register with the Department of Planning and Development at 315-393-7150 in advance. However, registration on the day of the event will also be available.

Although there will be no virtual option for bidders to attend, proxy bidders are allowed. The city explained that a proxy bidder is a person appointed to represent another person if they are unable to attend.

The city stated that each property will be sold, “as is” and “where is”, by quit claim deed. The City also stated that there is no warranty as to clear the title or condition.

All successful bidders will be required to pay a non-refundable deposit in the amount of 20% of the winning bid. Acceptable forms of payment include cash or check, no credit card payments will be accepted. A list of the properties up for auction can be found here.