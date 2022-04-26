WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown will be auctioning off various parcels located within the city at the beginning of May.

The auction will take place on the third floor of the City Council Chambers at City Hall located at 245 Washington Street. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. on May 10 and the auction will begin at 6 p.m. the same day.

Information on the vacant lots that are up for auction is listed below. More information about the parcels can be found on City Assessor’s website under “property lookup.”

Parcel Number Location Assessment Lot size Zoning Minimum

Bid 11-12-128.000 330 Brett Street $11,200 50’ x 311’ Residential A $5,500 07-07-304.000 330 Coffeen Street $11,400 61’ x 92’ Commercial $1,000 11-12-130.001 VL Flower Avenue East $1,400 14’ x 45′ Residential B $100 03-06-207.000 M24 Francis Street $700 .94 acre Residential B $100 03-12-133.000 VL Haven Street $1,750 50’ x 160’ Residential A $200 06-04-115.000 512 Jefferson Street $4,500 35’ x 95’ Residential C $500 01-14-105.000 428 Maple Avenue $8,100 50’ x 129’ Neighborhood Business $500 06-07-206.000 659 Olive Street $4,300 50’ x 98’ Residential C $2,500 04-19-207.000 39 Wise Street $4,500 50’ x 100’ Heavy Industry $500 04-19-206.000 40 Wise Street $1,350 50’ x 100’ Heavy Industry $100 05-11-308.001 VL-6 Rear Wyoming Avenue $1,200 18’ x 50’ Residential C $100

Each of the parcels will be sold individually, and the successful bidder will be required to sign a purchase offer and disclaimer as well as make a non-refundable 10% bid deposit before leaving the auction. On May 16, the City Council is expected to authorize or reject each bid at their meetings. Bidders will then be notified of the council’s approval or disapproval by the City Comptroller’s office.

The transfer of the property to the buyer will occur within 30 days after the City Council accepts the bid. The buyer will receive a quit claim deed, with no abstract of the title.

The City will be recording the deeds with the Jefferson County Clerk’s office. The appropriate

filing fees will be included in the closing costs. If applicable, the buyer of the property will be charged the pro-rated shares of the 2021 to 2022 city, school, and county property taxes unless the parcel qualifies as tax-exempt.

More information about the auction and pictures of each parcel can be found on the City of Watertown’s website.