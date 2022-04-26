WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown will be auctioning off various parcels located within the city at the beginning of May.

The auction will take place on the third floor of the City Council Chambers at City Hall located at 245 Washington Street. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. on May 10 and the auction will begin at 6 p.m. the same day.

Information on the vacant lots that are up for auction is listed below. More information about the parcels can be found on City Assessor’s website under “property lookup.”

Parcel NumberLocationAssessmentLot sizeZoningMinimum
Bid
11-12-128.000330 Brett Street$11,20050’ x 311’Residential A$5,500
07-07-304.000330 Coffeen Street$11,40061’ x 92’Commercial$1,000
11-12-130.001VL Flower Avenue East$1,40014’ x 45′Residential B$100
03-06-207.000M24 Francis Street$700.94 acreResidential B$100
03-12-133.000VL Haven Street$1,75050’ x 160’Residential A$200
06-04-115.000512 Jefferson Street$4,50035’ x 95’Residential C$500
01-14-105.000428 Maple Avenue$8,10050’ x 129’Neighborhood Business$500
06-07-206.000659 Olive Street$4,30050’ x 98’Residential C$2,500
04-19-207.00039 Wise Street$4,50050’ x 100’Heavy Industry$500
04-19-206.00040 Wise Street$1,35050’ x 100’Heavy Industry$100
05-11-308.001VL-6 Rear Wyoming Avenue$1,20018’ x 50’Residential C$100

Each of the parcels will be sold individually, and the successful bidder will be required to sign a purchase offer and disclaimer as well as make a non-refundable 10% bid deposit before leaving the auction. On May 16, the City Council is expected to authorize or reject each bid at their meetings. Bidders will then be notified of the council’s approval or disapproval by the City Comptroller’s office.

The transfer of the property to the buyer will occur within 30 days after the City Council accepts the bid. The buyer will receive a quit claim deed, with no abstract of the title.

The City will be recording the deeds with the Jefferson County Clerk’s office. The appropriate
filing fees will be included in the closing costs. If applicable, the buyer of the property will be charged the pro-rated shares of the 2021 to 2022 city, school, and county property taxes unless the parcel qualifies as tax-exempt.

More information about the auction and pictures of each parcel can be found on the City of Watertown’s website.