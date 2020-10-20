Property found at LeRay hotel, State Police seeking public assistance

LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The public is being asked to help locate the owner of found property.

New York State Police are seeking public assistance in locating the owner of a found duffle bag.

The bag was found outside a gazebo at the Candlewood Inn and Suites in the town of LeRay on June 26, 2020. According to NYSP, the bag is green and contains several purchased items.

A full picture of the bag and some of its contents is featured below:

State Police seek public assistance with found property investigation

Those with any information on the owner, or who recognizes the bag are being asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000 and refer to case number 9674324.

