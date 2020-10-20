Property found at LeRay hotel, State Police seeking public assistance

LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The public is being asked to help locate the owner of found property.
New York State Police are seeking public assistance in locating the owner of a found duffle bag.
The bag was found outside a gazebo at the Candlewood Inn and Suites in the town of LeRay on June 26, 2020. According to NYSP, the bag is green and contains several purchased items.
A full picture of the bag and some of its contents is featured below:
Those with any information on the owner, or who recognizes the bag are being asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000 and refer to case number 9674324.
