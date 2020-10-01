Proposed revisions to New York Endangered Species Protections seeks public input

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York public is invited to submit input regarding threatened and endangered wildlife.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that they will begin accepting public comments regarding a regulatory proposal on endangered species. The proposal states strengthening protections for both threatened and endangered species in the state of New York.

There are currently 53 endangered species and 8 threatened species in the state of New York.

Included in the DEC proposal are suggestions for landowners to share information with the Department during permit reviews on lands where species may be located. According to the DEC, this could help “improve the pace of permit decisions and to better avoid negative impacts to vulnerable wildlife populations.”

The Department stated that the changes would prevent project delays and expedite DEC’s application process by better clarifying criteria needed to determine whether endangered and threatened species are present on a property.

Additionally, revision would enable restoration efforts in protected lands without placing a regulatory burden on adjacent property owners.

The revised regulatory proposal is titled “Part 182, Clarifying determination of jurisdiction under the Endangered and Threatened Fish and Wildlife regulations” and is available at DEC’s website.

Written comments will be accepted through November 16.

