Prospect Mountain summit reopens to public through November 11

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation have announced the completion of improvements to the summit of Prospect Mountain.

The DEC announced the reopening of Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway Day Use Area on September 5. Both the summit area and hiking train from the village of Lake George have undergone improvements throughout the summer.

According to the DEC, improvements have included large cut stone blocks along roadways, trails and picnic area, as well as 900 feet of new and restored paved trails.

The DEC also improved the viewshed located at the 2,030-foot summit on Prospect Mountain.

The department has instructed public visitors to park in the large parking lot below the summit and walk to the top via a paved trail. The roadway to the top will remain closed to public motor vehicle use at this time.

The area remains open everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 11, 2020.

