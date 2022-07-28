(WWTI) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. is voluntarily recalling some of its meal replacement products.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, two AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement products have been recalled because labels do not declare milk. The recall was made out of concern for customers with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk who may experience a serious allergic reaction if they consume the affected product.

The affected products were distributed between September 1, 2021, and July 20, 2022, throughout the United States through online sales and independent distributors who sell products online or at independent health food stores. The information regarding the affected products is listed in the table below.

US22711 – AIVIA Whey Protein + Power Herbs Chocolate
 Net Wt. 1.35 lbs.
NSP LOT #EXP DateBatch #
00124418819-May-2310053964
0012478788-Jun-2310054936
00128408016-Jan-2410062979
00128519825-Jan-2410063351
US22712 – AIVIA Whey Protein + Power Herbs Vanilla Beans
Net Wt. 1.33 lbs.
NSP LOT #EXP DateBatch #
00124490620-May-2310053968
00124796210-Jun-2310054939
00128396413-Jan-2410062695

The FDA stated that no illnesses or deaths have been reported regarding the products. Customers who purchased the product should dispose of it and contact the company at (800) 223-8225 for a full refund.