(WWTI) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. is voluntarily recalling some of its meal replacement products.
According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, two AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement products have been recalled because labels do not declare milk. The recall was made out of concern for customers with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk who may experience a serious allergic reaction if they consume the affected product.
The affected products were distributed between September 1, 2021, and July 20, 2022, throughout the United States through online sales and independent distributors who sell products online or at independent health food stores. The information regarding the affected products is listed in the table below.
|US22711 – AIVIA Whey Protein + Power Herbs Chocolate
Net Wt. 1.35 lbs.
|NSP LOT #
|EXP Date
|Batch #
|001244188
|19-May-23
|10053964
|001247878
|8-Jun-23
|10054936
|001284080
|16-Jan-24
|10062979
|001285198
|25-Jan-24
|10063351
|US22712 – AIVIA Whey Protein + Power Herbs Vanilla Beans
Net Wt. 1.33 lbs.
|NSP LOT #
|EXP Date
|Batch #
|001244906
|20-May-23
|10053968
|001247962
|10-Jun-23
|10054939
|001283964
|13-Jan-24
|10062695
The FDA stated that no illnesses or deaths have been reported regarding the products. Customers who purchased the product should dispose of it and contact the company at (800) 223-8225 for a full refund.