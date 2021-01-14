‘Prowl for owls’ at upcoming outdoor event in Rutland

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — Want to look for some owls? How about prowl for owls?

North Country residents are invited to register for Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust’s January Owl Prowl.

The event will allow participants to learn about owls in the region and take a group walk at twilight to listen and look for the birds.

The Owl Prowl swill be held at the Joseph A. Blake Wildlife Sanctuary in Rutland, New York, which is a 140-acre area owned by the land trust.

Partcipiants are asked to bring a flashlight or headplamp, dress for the weather and wear sturdy boots or shoes. Snowshoes are permitted if weather conditions allow. Additionally all participants are required to wear a mask and register prior to the event.

Tug Hill Tomorrow’s January Owl Prowl will accept registration through Friday, January 29 and the event is free and open to the public. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021