SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The PSLA at Fowler football season is over, following an on-field brawl that took place against Watertown last week.

School officials telling NewsChannel 9 that they have forfeited this weeks Section III Class A2 play-in game against Nottingham.

The fight took place during the second quarter of last Friday night’s game at Watertown.

In a statement to NewsChannel 9, Jolene Todd PSLA at Fowler supervisor of athletics said:

I want to start by saying that I am very disappointed in our team and their reaction to the Watertown team and fans during Friday nights game. We do not condone that type of behavior and our student athletes will be held accountable. There was what I would consider and unhealthy amount of taunting and poor sportsmanship coming my players way before the game even started and certainly throughout the first half. But, no matter what is said or done on the field during a game or before it or even after it, it is never ok to respond the way our players did but make no mistake about it they are not alone in this. They were pushed to the brink and unfortunately responded. I want to point out that this group of young men on my team have been finalist for the New York State Association of Certified Football Officials Francis J. Clark sportsmanship award for two consecutive years. We preach to our players about playing hard but playing the right way and being respectful of your opponent and coaches as well as the referees and I think winning that award two years running speaks to the fact that my players do just that. Again, very disappointed in their response to an adverse situation but our team and our players will be held accountable. Jolene Todd, supervisor of athletics at PSLA at Fowler

As of right now, Watertown is still scheduled to play its Section III Class A2 play-in game against Fulton on Friday.