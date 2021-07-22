Public Health: Carthage High School class reunion attendees monitor for symptoms of COVID-19

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Thursday, Jefferson County Public Health Service released a COVID-19 exposure notice for attendees of the Carthage High School class reunion.

Public Health stated that those who attended the reunion and associated activities on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 through July 31, 2021. According to officials, the New York State Department of Health has identified a cluster of positive cases from these events.

Positive cases from this event have been identified in Jefferson County. Additionally residents who attended from other counties in New York State and other states have also tested positive for the virus.

Potential COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms develop do develop among other attendees or close contacts, Public Health recommends that individuals get tested for COVID-19, stay home and contact their doctor for further guidance.

JCPHS stated that “the New York State Department of Health, all impacted local health departments in New York State, and other state health departments are working together to contact trace and isolate these cases.”