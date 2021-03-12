Public hearing to focus on new law designed to create permitting process on St. Lawrence County Multi-Use Trail System

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming public hearing will address a proposed permitting process on the St. Lawrence County Multi-Trail System.

The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators has announced that it will host a public hearing on April 5 for the consideration of a brand-new local law that would re-establish the St. Lawrence County Multi-Trail System. According to the Board of Legislators, the law would also create a permitting process for all-terrain motorists who utilize the trail system.

The Board also shared that since 2017, nearly 80 miles of trails have been added to the country multi-use trail system and is one of the largest governmentally-sponsored systems of its kind in the State. The system allows for all-terrain vehicle travel and recreational opportunities.

The new local law was recommended to the Board of Legislators by Legislative Trail Committe Members Tony Arquiett, Rick Perkins, Larry Denesha and William Sheridan.

The group shared that the establishment of a permitting process would generate fees which would circle back to the enhancement and maintenance of the trail system.

“A lot of hard work has gone on for years to get to this stage but we now need to take the Trail system to the next level,” said Legislator Arquiett. “With support from our trail users, we can enhance the trail system we have and we can push for the expansion of the Trail system to include larger vehicles such as side-by-sides and UTVS.”

Legislator Sheridan added, “we have been working on this project for quite some time. At the onset, we expressed a desire to find a way to make this trail system individually sustainable for future generations.”

The public hearing for the proposed local law will be held on April 5, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. at the St. Lawrence County Buildings located at 48 Court Street in Canton, New Yorking.