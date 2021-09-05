Public invited to participate in emergency drills with local first responders

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Airport and Jefferson County first responders are inviting the public to participate in their emergency preparedness drills.

The drills will take place on Saturday, September 18 from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Watertown Airport. The goal of the drills is to test those who are participating’s response capabilities in an emergency situation.

They are inviting the public to volunteer their time to participate in the drill as “passengers” in the mock emergency situations. Those interested should call Jefferson County EMS to register.