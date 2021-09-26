Public invited to participate in ‘Zombie Run’ in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County will be hosting their 2nd Annual Zombie Fun Run and Trunk or Treat event on October 2.

The unique event will take place at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, with registration beginning at 8 a.m., runners beginning at 9 a.m., and walkers starting at 9:15 a.m. The event will feature youth ages 11 to 17 with zombie makeup chasing runners and walkers in an attempt to take the participant’s flags deeming them “dead.” Those walking or running will be required to register with a $25 fee the morning of the run, however, the youth can participate as zombies at no charge.

The UP Coalitions Coordinator Cassie Forbus said the idea incorporates the Coalition’s purpose right into the zombie theme.

“It just goes with drug prevention, kinda working, weaving in a story how they were given bad batches of some sort of drug and now all of our youth are zombies and they’re chasing you, it’s kinda fun,” Forbus said.

She said it’s important to host events like these to get the youth involved.

“We have a saying with the youth ‘nothing about us without us,” so we try to do things that engage, and empower, and make their voices heard, that’s a huge part of this too,” Forbus said. “So if this is something they enjoyed we will see how it grows and gets better.”

After the run, there will be an after-party and a Trunk or Treat event from 10 a.m. until noon. The organization is inviting the public to decorate their car, get dressed up, and fill their trunks with treats and candy for the event. The organization is asking those participating to wear masks in compliance with COVID-19 safety measures.

Those interested in participating should contact Cassie at cforbus@mvpny.org and can find more information on the UP Coalition of Lewis County’s website.