(UPDATE) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office notified the public on February 19 that the investigation is ongoing but the preliminary investigation has determined the homicide appears to be an isolated incident.

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents are being warned of a public threat after a homicide occurred in Potsdam.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a homicide occurred on February 18 around 5:45 p.m. in the village of Potsdam. The SLCSO is assisting the New York State Police and the Potsdam Police Department with the investigation.

The victim of the homicide was identified as 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell from Patterson, New York. According to state police, she was a student at Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.

Police reportedly located Howell lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds. Police said she was transported to Canton Potsdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

However, the Sheriff’s Office is asking the public within St. Lawrence County and Franklin County to be “safe and vigilant” as there may be an active threat to the public. They also urged residents to lock their doors, residences, and vehicles.

If anyone has relevant information related to the case they are asked to call 315-379-2222. The SUNY Potsdam Counseling Center announced Saturday it will mobilize efforts for drop-in support starting Sunday. In the meantime, students affected by this incident are encouraged to call their Reachout number at 315-265-2422.