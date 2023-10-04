MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – Another sure sign of fall being here is the return of public skating to the Massena Arena.

Skating will return Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8. The Saturday session will be from 5:45 p.m. until 6:50 p.m. while the Sunday skating will run from 7:15 p.m. until 8:20 p.m.

Admission is $3 and skate rentals are also $3. Ticketing and rentals start 30 minutes prior to each session.

There are also skating times are also available during this week: Wed., Oct. 4-Fri. Oct. 6: Senior Skate 9-9:50 a.m. $2, Parent/Tot 10-10:50 a.m. free, Public skating 11 a.m.-12:50 p.m. $3, Shinny 1-2:50 p.m. and 3-4:50 p.m. $5.