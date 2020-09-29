Public statement hearings to be held for Upstate NY on proposed electric and gas delivery rates

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A series of virtual public statement hearings will be held by New York State’s Public Service Commission.

The New York State Public Service Commision is scheduled to receive public comments regarding proposed changes to electricity and gas delivery rates. The virtual public statement hearings will address concerns towards these changes and the practices of Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation and National Grid.

Following these changes, the Commission is required by law to consider the utility’s proposal and may choose to adopt or reject changes.

According to the New York State Public Commission Service, National Grid filed amendments at the end of July to gas and electric tariffs. These amendments proposed an increase to their annual delivery revenues starting July 1, 2021.

National Grid proposed to increase electric delivery revenues by 4.9%, resulting in approximately $100.4 million, and natural gas delivery revenues by 9.8%; $41.8 million.

According to National Grid, these proposals will help maintain affordability and mitigate pandemic customer bill impacts, electric and gas modernizations, Climate and Leadership and Community Protection Act progress and to promote efficiency.

The virtual public statement hearings for Upstate New York are as followed:

September 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

October 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

October 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

October 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Those Upstate New York residents wishing to provide a public statement must register prior to the event.

Virtual public statement hearings will be held before Administrative Law Judges James A. Costello and Ashley Moreno.

