JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College welcomed back one of their former students to Watertown who is now a two-time published author.

JCC alumni Dylan Wilson Kernehan who is originally from Redwood graduated from the college in 2018. Since then Kernehan published his first 68-page book titled “Seasons of the St. Lawrence.” The book is an anthology of his favorite sonnets reflecting life on the St. Lawrence River in Northern New York.

Additionally, his essay “A Summer Day on Snipe Island” was published in Volume XXXI of the Black River Review which is a journal of poetry, musical arrangements, prose, and fine arts, done by JCC alumni, students, faculty, and staff.

Kernehan was recently featured at a book signing event at The Little Bookstore in Watertown for his 2021 published book. He said the experience and knowledge he gained at JCC allowed him to accomplish what he has today.

“The creative writing classes I took at JCC showed me that it was possible to improve my writing and that I could make a career out of it, and have fun doing it,” Kernehan said. “Years after graduating I reached out to JCC faculty to ask them about getting published. I was no longer their student but they still helped me and gave me the information and support I needed at a time when I was unsure of my abilities and the path I should take.”

Kernehan’s book “Seasons of the St. Lawrence” is available for sale online and at The Little Bookstore. More information can be found on the JCC website.