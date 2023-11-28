PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — People in the North Country have their snowblowers and shovels out once again.

Heavy lake effect snow bands hit the region on Monday, November 27, which dumped over a foot of snow on the Village of Pulaski.

This put snow removal crews hard at work.

“We were aware that we would probably be coming in early this morning,” Nick Gibides, who works at the Village of Pulaski DPW said. “Last night around midnight it was starting to get really heavy and it was pretty clear that we were going to be having a busy day today.”

But many people in the village weren’t ready for what was dumped on their driveways and sidewalks.

“When I got up this morning, I was kind of looking forward to the snow blowing but didn’t realize it was going to be quite so wet and hard to move,” Brett Charski, who has lived in Pulaski for 25 years expressed. “My snow blower is getting clogged up and it’s just not moving like normal. And so it’s it’s fun to be out here, but it’s definitely it’s a challenge this time.”

Snow accumulated on recently frozen ground, which led to icy conditions and wet snow.

David Craig has lived in Pulaski for over three decades and said he couldn’t have predicted these conditions.

“Unlike a light powder that the snow blower takes care of really easily,” Craig added. “This doesn’t want to dig in as well. So it makes it harder. You have to go over it a couple of times. I’m just not used to this.”

Because of the weight of the snow piles, people began helping neighbors who had hours of work in their front yards. This included Pulaski Fire Department Chief Andrew Trumble.

“If someone needs it, I just help them out. Just something we all do around here,” Trumble expressed. “We stick together and give a lending hand when we need it. Just another day here in Pulaski, I guess.”

Lake effect snow warnings will remain active in Oswego, Lewis and Jefferson counties until Wednesday morning. Check back with ABC50 for updated weather alerts.