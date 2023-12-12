PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — The White House has made history with this year’s Christmas Display.

In late November, First Lady Jill Biden revealed the “Magic, Wonder and Joy,” as the theme for the 2023 White House Holiday season. Decorations for the theme included 98 trees, 14,975 feet of ribbon, over 359 candles, over 33,892 ornaments and over 142 thousand lights.

The owner of Designs of Elegance in Pulaski, Robin Philips is familiar with this task. She was one of the 300 volunteers who was invited to help decorate the White House.

“If you’re looking at the White House or there’s a press conference from the South Lawn, I tied those red bows with my team,” Philips shared.

Philips was a volunteer decorator in 2022 and helped in the White House’s Green Room.

She reapplied for the program this year and was invited back for something even more spectacular. It was to her surprise that her team was chosen to decorate the West Wing.

“In my head, I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh,'” she expressed. “And then my team leader brought me and she goes, ‘Come on, we’re going to go in the West Wing. I’m going to kind of show you the lay of the land.’ And she goes, ‘I want you to work in the Oval Office.'”

Philips led of team of volunteers that adorned the Oval Office with garland, ornaments, lights and more. She also helped garnish the Christmas tree for President Joe Biden.

“So I guess President Biden loves vanilla ice cream. He loves to get an ice cream cone. So there’s little ceramic ice cream ornaments on his tree,” Philips explained. “In addition to this is a super fun part. There are fresh made chocolate chip cookies on the tree.”

President Biden’s tree sits in the Oval Office.

This was one of the many “sweet” experiences that made Philips proud to represent Northern New York.

“When you understand the historical elements of the White House, and you’re in the Oval Office and you think of everyone that’s been there before you standing there at that moment in time. The conversations that had to have happened in that room and the leaders, the decisions. It’s like, here’s the little florist from upstate New York and I’m here on a ladder decorating a Christmas tree,” she added.

Decking the halls in the room where it happens.

See more photos of the White House Christmas decorations here.