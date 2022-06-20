PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Pulaski Police Department is asking the community for help identifying an individual that was captured in a photo.

According to the department, they are attempting to identify the individual’s identity regarding an incident that occurred at Kinney’s in the Village of Pulaski. They are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Burnham at 315-298-7525.

Police also reminded the public that any individuals they see in the photo are innocent until proven guilty. If residents see the individual, they should not attempt to apprehend them and instead contact the department.