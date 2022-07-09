PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Pulaski Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying an individual.

The department stated that they are attempting to identify the individual regarding an incident that occurred around 11:25 a.m. on July 7 at the Kinney Drugs located in the Village of Pulaski. Police posted a picture of the individual on July 8.

Anyone with any information or can identify the individual is being asked to contact Officer Burnham at 315-298-7525, or message the department on Facebook. The department reminded the public that the individual is innocent until proven guilty and that they should not attempt to apprehend them.