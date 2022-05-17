PULASKI, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Village of Pulaski Police Department is reminding residents of a New York State law some people may not be aware of.

The department reminded the public that leaving grass clippings on the road is illegal according to New York State VTL § 1220. A first violation of the law can result in a fine of $350 and 10 hours or less of public service. A second violation can result in a fine of $700 or less and 15 hours or less of public service.

Police also warned that grass clippings can be a serious hazard, particularly to motorcycles. The department stated that clippings can act like a sheet of ice in the middle of summer to motorists.

The department encouraged residents to avoid leaving any grass clipping on the roadway in an effort to keep the village’s roads safe and clean. More information about the department and the advisory can be found here.