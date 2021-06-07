Pulaski woman dies following Oswego County Amish buggy crash

Amish buggy crash, County Route 41, town of Richland, Oswego County, New York (photo: New York State Police)

RICHLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman lost her life on Sunday following an crash in Oswego County.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that involved a vehicle and an Amish buggy that occurred on June 6 in the town of Richland.

According to Police, a 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, operated by John W. Leathley, 31, from Chittenango, was traveling on County Route 41 when he struck an Amish buggy from the rear.

Upon impact, both occupants of the buggy were ejected.

This resulted in the death of Susan Swartzentruber, 22, from Pulaski, New York. Swartzentruber was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The buggy’s second passenger, Enose Hershberger, 21, was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life threatening injuries.

Police confirmed that Leathley, was not injured in the crash. However, a DRE evaluation was performed and Leathley was negative for impairment.

State Police stated that no criminal charges are expected at this time.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this case.