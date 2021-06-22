‘Pulling for NNY families:’ United Way announces Truck Pull events in honor of 100 year anniversary

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — To honor its centennial anniversary, the United Way of Northern New York has announced two events symbolic of its mission.

To celebrate 100 years of “the United Way pulling for NNY families,” the organization has announced two truck pulls to be held later this year.

These events will invite community members in ten-person teams to pull a semi-truck tractor and trailer and compete for time. Awards will be given to the top three teams.

The events will also include a static display area which will have free admission. Displays will include large, local farm equipment, military equipment, aircraft and first responder units.

The first truck pull will be held at the SUNY Canton campus in Canton, New York on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

United Way’s second truck pull will take place at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Watertown, New York on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Registration for the 10-person teams is set to open in July 2021.