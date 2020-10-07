Pumpkin paradise: New York ranks third top pumpkin growing state

NEW YORK (WWTI) — What says Halloween more than pumpkins?
In New York, “oh my gourd” we love our pumpkins.
According to a recent study, as over 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins are grown annually. New York was ranked the third top pumpkin growing state nationwide.
That’s a lot of pumpkins.
The study, determined that in New York State, 1,234 farms grow these festive gourds resulting in 5,592 acres for growing.
Additional findings from the study include:
- 80% of pumpkins are picked in October
- 44% of Americans plan to carve a Jack-O-Lantern
- Pumpkin flavored yearly sales total over $414 million
- Antarctica is the only continent where pumpkins don’t grow
The study was determined by examining 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture data.
