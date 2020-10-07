Pumpkin paradise: New York ranks third top pumpkin growing state

NEW YORK (WWTI) — What says Halloween more than pumpkins?

In New York, “oh my gourd” we love our pumpkins.

According to a recent study, as over 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins are grown annually. New York was ranked the third top pumpkin growing state nationwide.

That’s a lot of pumpkins.

The study, determined that in New York State, 1,234 farms grow these festive gourds resulting in 5,592 acres for growing.

Additional findings from the study include:

80% of pumpkins are picked in October

44% of Americans plan to carve a Jack-O-Lantern

Pumpkin flavored yearly sales total over $414 million

Antarctica is the only continent where pumpkins don’t grow

The study was determined by examining 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture data.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.