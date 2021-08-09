Pumpkin spice products return to Starbucks

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Starbucks announced new and returning seasonal favorites are available for customers to enjoy from the comfort of their own home.

In August, Starbucks at-home coffee products will be on the shelves of local grocery stores for a limited time. This will include classics like the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer, Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee K-Cup pods and Roast & Ground. There will also be a maple pecan flavored option for the products.

The company is also introducing new products for their customers to enjoy. One will be their Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer, which is a rich blend of almond milk and oat milk, flavored with pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg. The other new product will be a Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate, which is a cold-steeped custom blend of their coffee with hints of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavor.

The products are available where groceries are sold for a limited time.