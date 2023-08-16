WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Pumpkin spice season has finally arrived at Dunkin’ along with its Fall Menu.

To Northern New York pumpkin spice enthusiasts, Dunkin’s pumpkin line-up is back today –Wednesday, August 16. Guests can purchase the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee and Pumpkin bakery line-up.

Along with the Fall Menu coming back, Goldfish® Dunkin’™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams will return to grocery stores in September as well.

The Fall Menu includes:

Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte;

Nutty Pumpkin Coffee;

Pumpkin Swirl;

Dunkin’s Pumpkin K-Cup Pods;

Pumpkin Cake Donut and MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats;

Pumpkin Muffin;

Maple Sugar Bacon;

Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich; and

Goldfish® Dunkin’™ Pumpkin Spice Grahams – starting in September.

“It’s truly amazing to see our fans light up for this cherished flavor. Catching their excitement both on social media and in our restaurants underscores how much Dunkin’ and the fall season go hand in hand. As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin’s vibrant spirit, we’re all in – splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can.” Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin’

After 258 days since the end of Last Fall’s Pumpkin Spice Season, Dunkin’ aims to please with not just the return of the Fall Manu but a selection of August and September offers.

Dunkin’ Rewards members limited-time offers:

August one-time offers:

Free Medium Frozen Beverage — with purchase;

A $3 Dunkin’ Wrap — with drink purchase; and

A $2 Medium Cold Brew — with purchase.

September one-time offers:

Free Coffee Mondays — a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase;

Free Order of Hashbrowns — with a breakfast sandwich purchase; and

$3 Medium Hot or Iced Signature Latte.

You can sign up for Dunkin’ Rewards by creating a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting their website. New members will receive a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with purchase on their first transaction with Dunkin’ Rewards, until Sunday, September 3.