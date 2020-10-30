Purpling Up: Fort Drum employees show support for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The Fort Drum Army Education Center after being challenged to “Purple Up”

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum employees showed their support for the annual Domestic Awareness Month.

In October, the Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program launched the annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month campaign, which asked organizations to “Purple Up.”

What this entailed, was for organizational members to wear purple and photograph themselves.

According to the Soldier and Family Readiness Division Army Substance Abuse Program Manager Mandy Mason, this campaign created a friendly competition. It encouraged each participating organization to urg another one to “Purple Up.”

“Purple is the color of domestic violence awareness because purple is a symbol of peace, courage, survival, honor and the dedication to ending violence,” said Mason. “It’s an acknowledgement to survivors of domestic violence, and we use this color to raise awareness to end the cycle of violence.”

Additional activities for the “Purple Up” campaign included a bicycling event titled “End the Cycle of Abuse,” and “Paint with your Mate” and “Spooktacular Halloween Cooking” classes.

“During our couples painting and cooking classes, we also talk about communication and healthy relationships,” stated Mason “Both of these events allow couples to get out for a ‘date night’ with no cost to them, allowing them to spend time together and learn a few new relationship tips.”

Also, the group installed virtual displays in heavily trafficked areas to represent domestic violence victims. A pledge wall was established at the Soldier and Family Readiness Center and the Family Resource Center to draw attention to the services offered to abuse victims.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.