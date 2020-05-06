Put down the wax, here are some home beauty care tips from The Marcy Spa & Salon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – With salons and barber shops closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are curious about what they can do at home to maintain their hair styles and skin health, along with what they should avoid trying themselves.

Laurel Blackmore, owner of The Marcy Spa & Salon in Watertown, gave us some quarantine beauty tips to keep up your beauty routine without making any major mistakes.

Here are Laurel’s tips for home hair care and grooming:

Use clippers to trim your hair if you prefer not to let it grow. For short hair, a simple trim on the sides can help clean up your hair style.

Avoid waxing at home. It can be difficult to get just the right temperature if you try microwaving or heating up wax yourself. Use tweezers for light maintenance, but it’s best to just let hair grow until you’re able to make it back to the salon.

Skin care kits are available at Marcy’s and include cleansers, toners and moisturizers. Laurel said there are things you may already have at home you can use for your skin care routine.

Here are her tips for home skin care:

Exfoliate with sugar. Mix granulated sugar into your cleanser and it will make a scrub that you can exfoliate with. Rub the scrub in circular motions onto your face, avoiding your eyes, and then rinse as you would with your normal cleanser.

To make your own skin care hydration mask at home, mash up bananas or avocados in a small bowl and mix with honey. Apply the mixture to your face, leave it on for about 10-15 minutes and rinse it off with water.

Use a toner. Washing your face strips your pH balance. Using a toner immediately after washing your face will help balance your pH back to a normal level.

Use an SPF to protect your skin from sun damage and the fine lines and wrinkles associated with it.

Drink lots of water.

Get lots of sleep.

Take the time at home to give your skin a break from makeup, allowing your skin to breathe.

