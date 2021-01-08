Quarantines nearly double in Akwesasne as 14 COVID-19 cases remain active

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center has continued to report a rise in COVID-19 cases under the tribes jurisdiction.
On Thursday, the EOC reported 2 new cases in Akwesasne with 42 being quarantined.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for the Akwesasne community.
5,650 total tests
93 positive results
79 individuals recovered
14 active cases
0 hospitalization
0 COVID-19 related death
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has confirmed that their Health Services, Franklin County Public Health Department and St. Lawrence County Public Health Department have conducted contact tracing following the recent confirmation.
Additionally, the Tribe’s Health Services is currently administering 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with CDC guidelines. Currently, elders, healthcare and frontline workers are being prioritized to receive the vaccine. Those who qualify can call (518) 333-0230 to have their name added to the list.
Community members and non-Member employees of local businesses and schools can receive free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:
Massena Hospital at (315) 769-4321
Mountain Medical Services at Malone (518) 521- 3322, or Massena by appointment.
LATEST STORIES:
- Stimulus checks: With Democrats in control, when could we get $2,000 direct payments?
- Paycheck Protection Program to re-open next week for new, existing NYS borrowers
- North Country weather update: Your local 7-day forecast
- SUNY Canton legal studies program ranked high among online bachelor’s degree listing
- Saratoga Springs HS senior in Regeneron Science Talent Search top 300
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.