QuikMed Urgent Care taking extra precautions to ensure patient safety during coronavirus epidemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – During the current COVID-19 pandemic, Milly Smith and her team at QuikMed Urgent Care are taking extra steps to ensure the safety of the community and QuikMed staff.

QuikMed has been offering virtual visits for patients since 2019. The virtual check-in allows patients to talk with Milly and her team in a similar way to Skype and FaceTime, ensuring they get proper medical attention without having to leave their homes. The service is especially important during the coronavirus epidemic.

The clinic is limiting the number of patients allowed in waiting rooms to two patients at a time. In an effort to minimize patient contact, anyone who checks in after the waiting room maximum has been reached is asked to wait in their vehicle until there is space available.

The staff at QuikMed is working in conjunction with Samaritan Medical Center, assisting in screening calls and directing patients seeking specific COVID-19 testing to the Samaritan Coronavirus Hotline.

There is a designated room for coronavirus testing at QuikMed and they have tested approximately 14 patients for the virus. Staff is making sure the room is always disinfected thoroughly afterward and not utilized for multiple hours to ensure the disinfectant has time to set in.

There are currently two positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Jefferson County. As of March 22, there are no confirmed cases in St. Lawrence or Lewis Counties.

“Overall, I think we’re doing really well,” Milly Smith told ABC50. “I personally am optimistic. People seem to be listening and doing the right thing.”

