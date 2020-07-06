Rabid raccoon confirmed in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Following the report of a raccoon on Spring Avenue in Watertown, New York State Department of Health laboratories have confirmed the animal testing positive for rabies.
Although no animal or human exposures have been reported, the United States Department of Agriculture is planning their yearly rabies bait drop this summer, and continues to advise the public on prevention for the disease.
Some prevention tips include:
- Staying away from unfamiliar animals regardless of their temperament.
- Avoiding feeding stray or wild animals
- Monitoring children and pets while they are outside
- Ensure that domestic pet vaccinations are updated
- Seeking medical attention if one encounters an animal wound
For more information visit the Jefferson County Public Health Service Website
