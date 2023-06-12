CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another case of rabies has been identified in the area.

A raccoon found in the town of Cape Vincent tested positive for the rabies virus, according to a press release from Jefferson County Public Health.

After being located in the area, the raccoon was submitted by the United States Department of Agriculture for testing at the New York State Department of Health laboratory.

Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain or spinal cord. Health officials warned that it can take several months for symptoms to appear.

Any mammal can get rabies, but it most often is seen in bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. This was the second case of rabies confirmed in Jefferson County in the past week. A rabid bat was reported by Public Health on June 7.

However, there were no known human or pet exposures with the recent case, Public Health confirmed.

The public is encouraged to take the following steps to prevent the spread of rabies:

Teach children to stay away from unfamiliar animals, both wild and domestic

Do not leave pet food outside

Wash any wound from an animal encounter thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately

Keep your pet’s vaccinations current

Monitor your pet when they are outside

Jefferson County Public Health will hold a rabies vaccination clinic on Thursday, June 15. Vaccinations are available for dogs, cats, and ferrets over three months old at Jefferson County Dog Control from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.