Rabid raccoon located in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in the City of Watertown. The raccoon was located on Gotham Street. No human or domestic animal exposures have been reported, according to a release from Jefferson County Public Health.

Public Health stated in the release that rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. It can take several weeks to several months for rabies symptoms to appear. Early treatment after an exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on vaccination.

Any mammal can get rabies, but it is most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Animals with rabies may be aggressive, sick or unusually friendly.

Jefferson County Public Health encourages the public to take the following steps to help prevent the spread of rabies:

Teach children to stay away from unfamiliar animals, either wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Remind them to tell you if they have any unusual contact with an animal. Do not feed stray or wild animals. This attracts them to your home increasing the risk of transmission of disease to people and pets. Do not leave pet food outside as it attracts wildlife to your home. Wash any wound from an animal encounter thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately. Be a responsible pet owner by keeping your pet’s vaccinations current. Follow Jefferson County Public Health on Facebook to be alerted when rabies vaccination clinics will resume. Monitor your pet when they are outside. If your pet is involved in an altercation with a wild animal, do not get in between them. Do not touch your pet without gloves as rabies is spread through saliva. Cover your pet with a towel and contact your vet as your pet may need a booster shot.

