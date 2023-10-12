CHAMPION, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Department of Public Health has alerted the public about a skunk testing positive for rabies in the town of Champion.

In a press release, New York State Department of Health laboratory has reported to the Jefferson County Public Health Service that a skunk has tested positive for the disease. The skunk was found in a dog kennel in the town of Champion.

Public Health said there were no known human exposures. However, an eight-month old puppy was inside the dog kennel and exposed. The dog was not vaccinated against rabies and was euthanized.

Dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets must be at least three months of age to receive their first rabies vaccination and must have the initial shot no later than four months after birth according to New York State Health Law. If the initial rabies vaccination is given during that time frame, then an exposed pet would receive a booster dose and kept under observation.

Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. It can take several weeks or months for rabies symptoms to appear. Early treatment after an exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on vaccination. Any mammal can get rabies, but it is most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Animals do not have to be aggressive or behave erratically to have rabies. Changes in any animal’s normal behavior can be early signs of the virus.

Health officials say to take these steps to help prevent the spread of rabies: