Rabies clinic to be held in Dekalb, Wednesday

DEKALB, N.Y. (WWTI) — A rabies vaccination clinic is coming to Dekalb.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is hosting a free rabies vaccination clinic for local pet owners.

The clinic will be held on Wednesday October 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dekalb Town Barn.

Those looking to have their pet vaccinated must pre-register as SLCPHD stated that walk-ins will not be permitted.

