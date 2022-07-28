LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Rabies vaccination baits will be dropped in several Lewis County towns in August, according to Lewis County Public Health,

The New York State Department of Health stated that the baits drop will take place from August 11 until August 14 depending on the weather. The United States Department of Agriculture and Wildlife Services will be distributing oral rabies vaccination baits to target raccoons, skunks, and other wildlife to help stop the further spread of rabies.

The baits will be dropped from low-flying, fixed-wing airplanes over the Black River Valley. Additionally, ground baiting will occur in the Village of Lowville during the week prior to the bait drop. The baits are about the size of a condiment packet, are dyed green, and are coated with a sweet flavor attractive to wildlife.

If residents find the rabies baits while outside they are advised to leave them untouched. However, if the baits are found somewhere where pets and children may be, they should be picked up with a paper towel or gloves and tossed into the brush or forestry area.

Although baits are not harmful to pets, humans should not have any contact with any bait. If they do they should wash with soap and water and contact Public Health at 315-376-5453. More information on the distribution, and what to do if you come across a bait can be found here.