Rabies vaccination clinic for North Country pet owners this month

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Prevent the spread of rabies by insuring pets are vaccinated this month.
Jefferson County Public Health Service continues to hold their rabies vaccination clinics throughout the remaining weeks of August.
The final three events are as followed
- Tuesday, August 18, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Deferiet Village DPW
- Tuesday, August 25, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Philadelphia Village Barn
- Thursday, August 27, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Watertown City DPW
All interested are required to schedule an appointment prior to arrival, only one pet per appointment. Face coverings and social distancing is mandatory.
JCPHS is encouraging a $10 donation per pet.
