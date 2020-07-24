Rabies vaccination clinic for North Country pet owners

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health Services has confirmed a date for a second rabies vaccination clinic in August.

To adapt to new safety and health concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, all vaccinations are required to be made by appointment prior to the clinic.

One appointment is required each pet. Public Health Services asks for all pets to be properly restrained using a leash and collar, harness, cage or pet carrier. Pets must be at least 3 months of age.

The rabies clinic will be held on August 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jefferson County Dog Control. Preregistration is required and appointments are limited.

Interested participants can register on the Jefferson County Health Services website. Social distancing and face coverings will be mandated at the event.

