Rabies vaccination clinics scheduled throughout fall in St. Lawrence County, Ogdensburg clinic canceled

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will continue to hold free rabies vaccination clinics throughout the fall.

As September has begun, the department released their full updated schedule pet owners throughout the county. The department also announced that the Ogdensburg clinic, previously scheduled for October 14, has been cancelled.

The schedule throughout the fall is as followed

Canton- Human Services Building, September 15, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dekalb Town Barn, October 7, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lisbon Rabies Clinic, October 21, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Canton-Human Services Building, November 14, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All clinics held by SLCPH will require pre-registration. Walk-ins are no longer allowed.

Pre-registration can be completed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website one week prior to the clinic.

