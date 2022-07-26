JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Public Health Service announced that they will be contributing to the fight against rabies in the North Country.

Public health stated that as long as the weather allows, they will be distributing oral rabies vaccine baits throughout Jefferson County from July 26 until August 24. The effort will support the Wildlife Services program of the United States Department of Agriculture distribution of ORV baits locally.

When raccoons, foxes, and coyotes eat the bait, they become vaccinated against rabies. The baits are an important element in stopping the spread of rabies in the North Country, according to public health.

The baiting will be done through both aerial baiting with low-flying aircraft and hand baiting in specific

areas. The distribution of baits is weather-dependent and inclement weather may result in extended bait

distributions. Each vaccine-containing bait consists of a plastic blister pack coated with a sweet attractant to

entice animals.

If residents find the rabies baits while outside they are advised to leave them untouched. However, if the baits are found somewhere where pets and children may be, they should be picked up with a paper towel or gloves and tossed into the brush or forestry area.

Although baits are not harmful to pets, humans should not have any contact with any bait. If they do they should wash with soap and water and contact Public Health at 315-786-3730. More information on the distribution, and what to do if you come across a bait can be found here.