LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A rabies vaccine clinic has been scheduled towards the end of January.

On January 22, Lewis County Public Health and Countryside Veterinary Clinic, LLP, will host a rabies clinic for pet owners in the region. It will be hosted at the Maple Ridge Center in Lowville, New York.

This clinic will administer doses of the most current rabies vaccine to dogs, cats and ferrets who are at least three months old.

According to LCPHS, all pets are required to receive a rabies vaccination as per Department of Health guidelines. All animals must initially receive two shots, one year apart, and then once every three years.

For those who remain unvaccinated, pet owners risk having their animals confined for ten days if their pet bites or scratches another animal or human. This confinement is at the owner’s expense.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on January 22, 2022. Dogs must be on leashes and cats and ferrets must be in a carrier or strong sack. Previous records of each pet’s vaccinations will be required.

This clinic is free, however, a $10 donation is also suggested to defray the cost of the vaccine and staffing at the clinic.