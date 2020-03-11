Raccoon located in Town of Antwerp tests positive for rabies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On March 10, the New York State Department of Health laboratory reported to the Jefferson County Public Health Service that a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was located in the Town of Antwerp and submitted by the United States Department of Agriculture for testing. There were no human or domestic animal exposures reported.

Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. According to a release from the Jefferson County Public Health Service, it can take several weeks to several months for rabies symptoms to appear. Early treatment after an exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on vaccination.

Any mammal can get rabies, but it is most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Animals with rabies may be aggressive, sick or unusually friendly.

The Jefferson County Public Health Service suggests taking these steps to help prevent the spread of rabies:

Teach children to stay away from unfamiliar animals, either wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Remind them to tell you if they have any unusual contact with an animal.

Do not feed stray or wild animals. This attracts them to your home, increasing the risk of transmission of disease to people and pets.

Do not leave pet food outside, as it attracts wildlife to your home.

Wash any wound from an animal encounter thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

Be a responsible pet owner by keeping your pet’s vaccinations current. Getting your pet vaccinated by your vet or at a clinic can help stop the spread of rabies from wild animals to humans. The Jefferson County Public Health Service posts information regarding upcoming rabies vaccination clinics on their Facebook page . The next clinic will be held Thursday, March 19th 5-7pm at Jefferson County Dog Control.

. The next clinic will be held Thursday, March 19th 5-7pm at Jefferson County Dog Control. Monitor your pet when they are outside. If your pet is involved in an altercation with a wild animal, do not get in between them. Do not touch your pet without gloves as rabies is spread through saliva. Cover your pet with a towel and contact your vet as your pet may need a booster shot.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.